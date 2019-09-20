Government committed to nurturing private sector, says NITI Aayog’s Rajiv Kumar

KTM set to kick off new chapter in India with 790 Duke
The Austrian bike-maker will leverage its China JV for global distribution
Amid pessimism over the GDP growth slipping to six-year low in June quarter, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar, on Friday, said that the government is committed to nurturing the private sector and achieving 8 per cent growth annually is doable.
The growth in economy had slipped to a low of 5 per cent in April-June, 2019-20, the lowest in last 25 quarters.
Kumar also lauded the government’s decision to cut the corporate tax rate, and exuded confidence that investors will take advantage of the measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
“The Finance Minister’s announcement that those who invest between October 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020, their tax rate will only be 17 per cent and with the surcharges about 25.17 per cent, that’s a huge incentive,” Kumar said on the sidelines of an event organised by Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI). He hoped the investors will take advantage of these measures and those who have been waiting on the fence will now jump to make investments.
“I think this is a historical day and it shows the commitment of this government to promote and nurture private sector and that it believes that private enterprises will take the industry forward which will take the economy forward. Industry is of the view that double digit growth is not only achievable but necessary. So, 8 per cent growth is easy (to achieve),” he added.
To a query on Rs 1.45 lakh crore revenue impact of Sitharaman’s announcements, Kumar, an economist himself, exuded confidence that the government will maintain the fiscal discipline and make sure there are no slippages.
The Austrian bike-maker will leverage its China JV for global distribution
The German luxury brand is leveraging new tools to attract buyers
Zeal scooter brings in new customers; more products in company’s pipeline
Urban mobility is set to witness a tectonic shift with EVs, and a revamped, refocussed infrastructure. Here ...
Debt funds may not be as risky as equity funds, but they come with the possibility of capital erosion
I am a super senior citizen and a Central government pensioner. During FY2018-19, I sold equity shares that ...
RATE helps calculate the return on investments and cost of loans
SEBI’s new norms, slowdown push 5-year return of almost 50% of funds into red zone
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports