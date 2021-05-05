Government eases rules for paying provisional, family pension

In a relief to pensioners, the Centre on Wednesday extended payment of provisional pension up to one year from the date of retirement in view of the pandemic situation.

A decision in this regard was taken in a meeting chaired by Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh, officers of the Department of Pension and DARPG. The Minister said that provisional family pension was also liberalised.

Lump sum compensation

“Instructions have been issued that family pension may be sanctioned immediately on receipt of a claim for family pension and death certificate from the eligible family member, without waiting for forwarding of the family pension case to Pay & Accounts Office,” he said.

Similarly, orders have been issued to extend the benefit of lump sum compensation to the NPS (National Pension System) employees also, if they suffer a disability in the performance of duty and are retained in Government service in spite of such disablement. According to the CCS (EOP) Rules, if a government servant suffers a disability due to an injury or disease in the performance of duty and is retained in Government service in spite of such disablement, a lump sum compensation is paid to him in lieu of the disability element of the disability pension.