Government modifies Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme 2.0

Sony HXR-MC88 camcorder: Shoot and stream like a pro
The entry-level Full HD video-camera targets dilettante videographers, students, teachers and vloggers
The Finance Ministry, on Monday, announced plans to extend and modify the Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme (PCGS) 2.0.
It has been decided to extend the scheme for three more months to build up the portfolio. At the end of six months(by November 19), the portfolio will be crystallised based on the actual amount disbursed for the guarantee to come into effect. At the portfolio level, ‘AA’ and ‘AA (-)’ rated investment sub-portfolio under the scheme should not exceed 50 per cent against 25 per cent earlier of the total portfolio of bonds/ CPs (commercial paper) purchased by Public Sector Banks under the scheme.
In May, Aatma Nirbhar Package revamped and extended the existing PCGS to cover the borrowings of lower-rated NBFCs, (non-banking fnance companies) HFCs (housing finance companies) and other MFIs (micro finance institutions). Under the ₹45,000-crore PCGS 2.0, the government will provide 20 per cent first loss sovereign guarantee to PSBs for the purchase of bonds or commercial papers with a rating of AA and below (including unrated paper) issued by NBFCs/HFCs or MFIs.
While the original scheme supported the transfer of assets from NBFCs/HFCs to PSBs, 2.0 scheme addresses temporary liquidity/ cash flow mismatches of otherwise solvent NBFCs/HFCs/MFIs without having to resort to distress sale of their assets to meet their commitments.
In addition, the government had separately announced the Special Liquidity Scheme for purchase of Commercial Papers (CPs) and non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issued by NBFCs/HFCs with a residual maturity of up to three months, which could be extended for a further period of up to three months, of a total value not exceeding ₹30,000 crore, to be extended by the amount required as per need.
Under PCGS 2.0, PSBs have approved purchase of bonds/ CPs rated ‘AA/AA-‘ issued by 28 entities, and bonds/CPs rated below AA- issued by 62 entities, amounting to ₹. 21,262 crore. The average ticket size of bonds/CPs rated below ‘AA-is significantly lower than the average ticket size of bonds/CPs rated ‘AA/AA-‘. Under SLS, proposals of ₹ 7,464 crore have been approved so far for purchase.
The entry-level Full HD video-camera targets dilettante videographers, students, teachers and vloggers
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
The right policy push will help the country get back its competitive edge
Be it for Covid or other challenges, Indian pharma must generate local data and research
Our investment policy has ensured a good quality portfolio, says CIO Manish Kumar
Don’t let the lockdown stop you from buying stocks, mutual funds and other investments. We tell you how you ...
Wide product portfolio and near-monopoly status give it an edge as demand recovers
The fund will have static allocation to various asset classes, with mark-to-market adjustments
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...