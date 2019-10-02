Government must take action to boost demand, says Raamdeo Agrawal

Flight Jargon
Seat pitch: This is the measure of legroom that refers to the space between a point on one seat and the same ...
Having addressed the supply-side with tax sops for corporate India, stock market experts hope that the government will take action to boost demand as well.
The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 20, announced tax cuts, which helped revive optimism in the economy, but the celebration did not last long on the stock markets, with benchmark indices falling by over 2 per cent so far this week, after a sharp rally soon after the announcements.
Raamdeo Agrawal, co-founder, Motilal Oswal Financial Securities, said that only “good companies” have gained from the government’s move. “Good companies have won a lottery. But the economy does not run only on good companies. The medium- and small-companies are also a big part of the economy. They need cheaper and easy money. There is no relief for them as of now. Also, government gave Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the hands of large companies, but there’s nothing for the consumers that can spike up the demand,” Agrawal told Businessline.
“We believe that before the festivities, something to boost consumption will be announced, with further tax cuts. This is still a work in progress,” said Agrawal, pointing out that the government needs to take unconventional measures to revive the ‘animal spirit’ in the economy.
Unconventional solutions
Hinting at a cleansing phase is underway in the economy, Agrawal pointed out that the government needs to allow easier credit flow, and keep the economy fully supplied with money.
“The slowdown is because corporate, banking and infrastructure sector are under cleaning (process). The recovery will be slow, but we should not lose patience. We will need to manage this transition well. If required, keep the interest very low - may at 2 per cent or 3 per cent. We require unconventional monetary policy. Unconventionally low interest rates for unconventionally high liquidity. This will fire-up the market. Once earnings rise multifold, eventually it will be pumped back into the economy,” said Agrawal.
He also pointed out that despite government giving tax-cuts, many corporates are not investing, primarily because they are not sure about the demand.
He stated that market is happy with the approach of the government, but “the immediate worry is the consumer demand or liquidity in the economy. This is because of weak credit flow and lack of consumer confidence. But, we are sure these are short-term concerns and the work is in progress.”
Seat pitch: This is the measure of legroom that refers to the space between a point on one seat and the same ...
On October 7, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines marks its 100th birthday. Interestingly, it has been associated with ...
A look at the various aircraft that have been part of Air India’s portfolio over the years
Dvara KGFS, a financial services company that is into financial inclusion, has raised ₹70 crore in the second ...
One of the main factors that influences the domestic price is the demand and supply of skimmed milk powder
Since the beginning of September, the commodity market has been under pressure, with the highly traded base ...
With stock prices soaring after the corporate tax cut announcement, do you want to invest in stocks again? If ...
The Sensex and the Nifty can witness a corrective decline. Tread with caution
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...