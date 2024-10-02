In order to promote environment-friendly products, the government is all set to introduce ‘Ecomark’ for various products, including food items, cosmetics, soaps & detergents, and paints. The Environment Ministry has come out with detailed rules.

“Eco-labelling of products enables consumers to make informed purchase decisions as well as encourage manufacturers to transition to the production of environment-friendly products, leading to the promotion of green industries,” the notification said. This move is in line with the principle of ‘LIFE (Lifestyle for Environment)’. It aims to promote lower energy consumption, resource efficiency and conservation, and circular economy, and to prevent misleading information on the environmental aspects of products.

The notification prescribed granting a special mark to a product that has a licence or a certificate of conformity with Indian Standards granted under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act and/or a mandate of the Quality Control Orders and that fulfils the criteria as prescribed in the rules. These include products that reduce pollution by minimising or eliminating the generation of waste and environmental emissions; products that are recyclable or made from recycled material or both; products that reduce the use of non-renewable resources, including non-renewable energy sources and natural resources; and products that reduce the use of any material that has adverse impacts on the environment.

While developing criteria for the grant of ‘Ecomark’ to a product, the production process, including the source of raw material, will be considered. Apart from this, the use of natural resources, environmental impact, the effects and extents of emissions or waste arising from the production process, the utilisation of waste and recycled materials, the suitability for recycling, and the use of non-hazardous substances in place of hazardous substances will also be considered.

An application for ‘Ecomark’ will be required to be made to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). After that, the Board will, either by itself or through a verifier, verify whether the product complies. Once this is done, a report will be prepared. Once the Board is satisfied that the product meets the conditions mentioned in the guidelines, it may grant ‘Ecomark’. This mark will be valid for 3 years or until there is a change in criteria, whichever is earlier. The certificate can be renewed.

Every holder of ‘Ecomark’ will submit, on or before May 31 of every year, an annual report to the CPCB online through the web portal for the just-ended fiscal year. If the Board is satisfied that the holder of an ‘Ecomark’ has furnished false information or has wilfully concealed any information required to be furnished, it may, after giving an opportunity to be heard, suspend or cancel the mark. The holder of the mark will have the right to appeal against such a ruling.

The government has also decided to constitute a Steering Committee, which will be responsible for the effective implementation of rules for ‘Ecomark’. This will be headed by the Environment Secretary and will include officials from various ministries, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, the Bureau of Indian Standards, and the Central Pollution Control Board. The Committee will recommend products to be included for the grant of ‘Ecomark’ based on the recommendations of the CPCB. It will make periodic reviews of the criteria, besides measures for support any research for verifying the product’s impact on the environment or revising the criteria for the grant of ‘Ecomark’.

The government has also decided to constitute a Steering Committee, which will be responsible for the effective implementation of rules for ‘Ecomark.’ This Committee will be headed by the Environment Secretary and will include officials from various ministries, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, the Bureau of Indian Standards, and the Central Pollution Control Board. The Committee will recommend products to be included for the grant of ‘Ecomark’ based on the recommendations of the CPCB. It will make periodic reviews of the criteria, besides measures to support any research for verifying the product’s impact on the environment or revising the criteria for the grant of ‘Ecomark.

Products for the grant of ‘Ecomark’:

Cosmetics: Skin powder, including that for infants; tooth powder and toothpaste; skin cream; hair oil; shampoo; soap; hair cream; nail polish; aftershave lotion; shaving cream; cosmetic pencil; lipstick; etc.

Soaps and detergents

Food items: Edible oils, tea, and coffee

Electric/electronic goods: TV, fridge, food mixers, geysers; electrical/steam iron, toasters, coolers, fans, etc.

Textiles

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit