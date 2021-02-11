Government run by ‘Ham Do-Hamaare Do’: Rahul Gandhi

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
After ‘Suit-Boot Ki Sarkar’ and ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’, Congress General Secretary Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, found a new coinage for the family planning slogan of ‘Ham Do-Hamaare Do’ to heckle the ruling BJP for centralising governance and promoting monopoly capitalism.
Turning his intervention during the discussion on the Budget in the Lok Sabha into a polemical speech, the Congress leader said the government is run “by two people for two people”. Amid loud protests from the treasury benches, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad interjected with Rule 218, demanding to know from Rahul Gandhi: “He is saying Adani and Ambani monopolise 40 per cent of agricultural produce. Where is he quoting from, what is the evidence for such utterances,” asked Joshi.
While the Speaker Om Birla consistently asked Gandhi to restrict his comments to the Budget, he continued to attack the BJP and “their crony friends”.
“Family planning had a slogan ‘Ham Do, Hamaare Do’. That fits in with the intent of the farm laws. Today, this country is run by four people. It is ‘Ham Do, Hamaare Do’ with a different connotation. Let your (the government’s) biggest friend have all the food grains and fruit and vegetables in India. Who will be the loser? The small vegetable retailers and small businessman will be the loser. Your second friend will get a monopoly to buy all food grain and vegetables. The second friend keeps 40 per cent of agricultural produce in his silos. And what the farmer and the working class gets hunger, unemployment and suicide,” said Gandhi.
He said the government is trying to tire out the farmers who are protesting against three farm laws enacted in Parliament. “But they will not be silenced nor will they go back. They will take you down,” said Gandhi.
“Yesterday, the Prime Minister said that the Opposition is talking about farm movement, but it does not talk about the content and intent behind the farm laws. I will talk about both the content and the intent. The content of the first law is that anyone in the country can buy any quantum of grain and food and vegetables. The content is to finish the mandis. The second law is about stockholding/ The content is unlimited stockholding of food grain. The third law says is a farmers does not get good price for his produce from big industrialists, he cannot even approach the court for justice. Let your biggest friend have all the food grain and fruit and vegetables in India and monopolise the agriculture market. That is the intent,” said he.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
If I go long straddle (selling weekly expiry), then how to hedge if the market falls suddenly in intradayArjun ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
Pandemic-induced changes will impact agriculture and the economy in ways beyond the comprehension of the ...
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
Having made deep inroads into the global metropolitan culture, ethnic cuisine has become a marker of the width ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...