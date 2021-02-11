Government run by ‘Ham Do-Hamaare Do’: Rahul Gandhi

After ‘Suit-Boot Ki Sarkar’ and ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’, Congress General Secretary Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, found a new coinage for the family planning slogan of ‘Ham Do-Hamaare Do’ to heckle the ruling BJP for centralising governance and promoting monopoly capitalism.

Turning his intervention during the discussion on the Budget in the Lok Sabha into a polemical speech, the Congress leader said the government is run “by two people for two people”. Amid loud protests from the treasury benches, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad interjected with Rule 218, demanding to know from Rahul Gandhi: “He is saying Adani and Ambani monopolise 40 per cent of agricultural produce. Where is he quoting from, what is the evidence for such utterances,” asked Joshi.

While the Speaker Om Birla consistently asked Gandhi to restrict his comments to the Budget, he continued to attack the BJP and “their crony friends”.

“Family planning had a slogan ‘Ham Do, Hamaare Do’. That fits in with the intent of the farm laws. Today, this country is run by four people. It is ‘Ham Do, Hamaare Do’ with a different connotation. Let your (the government’s) biggest friend have all the food grains and fruit and vegetables in India. Who will be the loser? The small vegetable retailers and small businessman will be the loser. Your second friend will get a monopoly to buy all food grain and vegetables. The second friend keeps 40 per cent of agricultural produce in his silos. And what the farmer and the working class gets hunger, unemployment and suicide,” said Gandhi.

He said the government is trying to tire out the farmers who are protesting against three farm laws enacted in Parliament. “But they will not be silenced nor will they go back. They will take you down,” said Gandhi.

“Yesterday, the Prime Minister said that the Opposition is talking about farm movement, but it does not talk about the content and intent behind the farm laws. I will talk about both the content and the intent. The content of the first law is that anyone in the country can buy any quantum of grain and food and vegetables. The content is to finish the mandis. The second law is about stockholding/ The content is unlimited stockholding of food grain. The third law says is a farmers does not get good price for his produce from big industrialists, he cannot even approach the court for justice. Let your biggest friend have all the food grain and fruit and vegetables in India and monopolise the agriculture market. That is the intent,” said he.