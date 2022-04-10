Government spent ₹91-lakh cr since 2014 on development: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the Modi government has spent around ₹91-lakh crore as developmental expenditure since 2014 till date. She was responding to former finance minister P Chidambaram’s comment about the very high collection of fuel tax but less spending on the people.

RBI data shows total developmental expenditure incurred by Modi Govt in 2014-22 was Rs 90.9 lakh cr, far higher than is being alleged by some sections of the Opposition. In contrast, only Rs 49.2 lakh crore was spent on this during 2004-14.

Source: https://t.co/VZmMmPHz8G (1/3) pic.twitter.com/CrkYHWCn88 — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) April 9, 2022

Earlier, Chidambaram had alleged that in the eight years of the Modi government, the Centre collected ₹26.5-lakh crore as fuel taxes.

In the 8 years of Modi Government, the central government collected Rs 26,51,919 crore as fuel taxes



There are approximately 26 crore families in India



That means from every family the central government has collected, on average, Rs 1,00,000 as fuel tax! — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 3, 2022

Sitharaman said that the expenditure incurred by the Modi government includes ₹24.85-lakh crore spent so far on food, fuel and fertiliser subsidies, and ₹26.3-lakh crore on capital creation.

The expenditure incurred by the Modi Govt includes Rs 24.85 lakh crore spent so far on food, fuel and fertiliser subsidies and Rs 26.3 lakh crore on capital creation. Over the 10 years of UPA, only Rs 13.9 lakh crore was spent on subsidies.

Source: https://t.co/eBDdMXzgEx (2/3) pic.twitter.com/uXxClHXKVG — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) April 9, 2022

The developmental expenditure incurred by the Modi Govt of Rs 90.9 lakh cr so far is over and above the Rs 93,685.68 crore already spent between 2014-22 on repaying the UPA-era oil bonds. Further, an additional Rs 1.48 lakh crore will be paid by 2026. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/taLCyUywOf — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) April 9, 2022

Heated exchange amid rising fuel prices

These tweets have been exchanged at a time when a record 137-day hiatus in petrol and diesel price revision ended on March 22. On the same day, the price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder was increased to ₹949.50 in the national capital. In some places, the LPG price has touched ₹1,000. Since March 22, petrol and diesel prices have been raised by ₹10 each.

Meanwhile, CNG prices have risen by ₹13.1 per kg in the last month. Since, retail prices of petrol and diesel have a maximum share of tax and duties not just from the Centre but also from the States, Oppositions are asking the government to lower the tax.

However, there is no response from any of the governments as of now. The Centre did cut central excise duty on November 4 and then many States too cut sales tax.