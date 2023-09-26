The government, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, has decided to borrow ₹6.55-lakh crore through dated securities during October- March period or second half of Fiscal Year 2023-24. For the first time, the borrowing calendar has included issuance of three tranches of 50 years maturity bonds, a Finance Ministry statement said on Tuesday.

The government borrowed ₹8.88-lakh crore during April-September period (H1 of FY24). Current decision implies that the government is not going beyond the budget estimate for borrowing as of now. Borrowing is done to bridge the fiscal deficit.

“Out of gross Market borrowing of ₹15.43-lakh crore projected for FY24, the Government of India has decided to borrow the balance amount of ₹6.55-lakh crore (42.45 per cent of total) in the second half of the fiscal year 2023-24 through dated securities, including ₹20,000 crore through issuance of Sovereign Green Bonds (SGrBs),” a statement issued by the Finance Ministry said while adding that 50 years bonds are to meet demand by the market.

As on date, longest maturity period is 40 years. Dated securities refer to instruments which carries certain interest rate and tradable like equity. Interest and principal on these instruments are guaranteed by the government and these are considered as one of highly safe instruments.

The statement mentioned that the gross market borrowing during second half of the current fiscal will be completed through 20 weekly auctions. It will be spread over 3, 5, 7, 10, 14, 30, 40 and 50 years securities. The share of borrowing (including SGrBs) under different maturities will be: 3 year (6.11 per cent), 5 year (11.45 per cent), 7 year (9.16 per cent), 10 year (22.9 per cent), 14 year (15.27 per cent), 30 year (12.21 per cent), 40 year (18.32 per cent) and 50 year (4.58 per cent).

The government will continue to carry out switching of securities to smoothen the redemption profile. “Out of the ₹1,00,000 crore of budgeted (BE) Switch amount, ₹51,597 crore of switch auctions have already been conducted and the balance amount of switch auctions will be conducted in H2,” it said while adding that Government will continue to exercise greenshoe option to retain an additional subscription of up to ₹2,000 crore against each of the securities indicated in the auction notification.

The Ministry also announced that weekly borrowing through issuance of Treasury Bills in Third Quarter (Q3) of FY24 is expected to be ₹24,000 crore with net borrowing of ₹(-)52,000 crore during the quarter. Treasury Bills are also government securities but do not carry interest. These are issued at discount and redeemed at face value and difference is the gain for the investor.

To take care of temporary mismatches in government accounts, the Reserve Bank of India has fixed the Ways and Mean Advances (WMA) limit for H2 of FY 24 at ₹50,000 crore, the statement concluded,