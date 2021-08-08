Government to launch Ujjwala 2.0 on August 10 in UP

Now low-income families will get kitchen gas connection under ‘Ujjwala’ Scheme as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil newer version of the scheme on August 10.

“Modi will launch Ujjwala 2.0 (Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana - PMUY) by handing over LPG connections, at Mahoba Uttar Pradesh via videoconferencing,” a statement issued by the Oil Ministry said. He will interact with beneficiaries of the Ujjwala and will also address the nation.

Launched in 2016, initially the scheme was meant for BPL (Below the Poverty Line) households. Later it was expanded in 2018 to include seven more categories (SC/ST, PMAY, AAY, Most Backward Classes, tea garden, forest dwellers, Islands). Also, the target was revised to 8 crore from 5 crore LPG connections. This target was achieved in August 2019, seven months ahead of the target date.

The Ministry said procedures have also been simplified with less paperwork. Just like first edition, beneficiary here will get a deposit free LPG connection first refill and hotplate free of cost. However, under the version, migrants will not be required to submit ration cards or address proof. A self-declaration for both ‘family declaration’ and as a ‘proof of address’ will suffice. “Ujjwala 2.0 will help achieve the Prime Minister’s vision of universal access to LPG,” the statement said.