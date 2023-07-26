Government will offload over 11 crore shares of its stake in Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) through offer for sale (OFS). At the floor price, it is expected to earn over ₹1,329 crore. RVNL is Navratna category Cental Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE).

This will be second OFS for public after Coal India which fetched over ₹4,000 crore. Floor price for the offer has been let at ₹119 which is over 11 per cent less than closing price of its share on Wednesday. The shares closed at ₹134.35 on BSE.

“Offer for sale in RVNL opens tomorrow (Thursday) for non-retail investors. Retail investors can bid on Friday. Government will divest 5.36 per cent equity including a green shoe option of 1.96 per cent,” Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary in the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management said in a tweet.

RVNL functions as an extended arm of the Railways Ministry. It is empowered to act as an umbrella SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) to undertake project development, resource mobilisation etc. directly or by creating project specific SPVs or by any other financing structure found suitable.

Post offloading including green shoe option, government’s stake in the company will come down to 72.84 per cent. This OFS will help the company to achieve minimum public shareholding norms of 25 per cent.

In April, the government accorded Navratna status to the company. With this announcement, RVNL becomes the 13th Navratna amongst the CPSEs. RVNL has been doing consistently well in terms of physical and financial performance and has a proven track record in infrastructural development for the last 20 years.

In FY 2022-23, RVNL successfully commissioned 1044 km of New Line (NL) and Doubling (DL) thus crossing the 1,000 km benchmark for the 2nd year in a row. For the fiscal year ending March 31, the company’s turnover was over ₹5,700 crore net profit was around ₹350 crore.

