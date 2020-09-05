Government working on GST reduction on EV batteries: Kant

A true digital revolution or ‘exclusion through technology’?
The government is working on a production-linked incentive scheme (PLI) for automobile manufacturing and components, and also reducing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs).
Speaking at the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India’s (ACMA) 60th annual session titled ‘Shaping the New Normal’, Amitabh Kant, Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog, said that the government is also at a very ‘advanced stage’ to finalise on a scrappage policy for the automobile sector.
“The government is at a very advanced stage for scrappage incentives. They will be meeting soon...we are working on reduction of GST of batteries to 5 per cent from 18 per cent (on lithium ion) to promote electric mobility,” Kant said.
While EVs attract GST of only 5 per cent, the batteries which are sold separately attract GST of 28 per cent on lead acid and 18 per cent on lithium ion battery. The battery of an EV accounts for around 40 per cent of its cost; so reduction in GST on battery will significantly bring down the cost of the EV.
Speaking at the virtual event, Osamu Suzuki, Chairman, Suzuki Motor Corporation, said that his companies would like to promote ‘Make in India’ and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat, and support from component manufacturers will be highly appreciated.
“We, at Maruti Suzuki, Suzuki Motor Gujarat and Suzuki Motorcycle India, will make the best efforts to recover production and sales to pre-pandemic levels. Your kind cooperation will be highly appreciated,” Suzuki said.
The industry leaders said India will be the hub of automobile manufacturing and exports, and therefore, the components sector has to work in tandem with it to meet the growing demand in future.
“The automotive industry is going through a period of transformation. And in this period, it is necessary to have a concrete vision of what a company should be in the next 10-15 years,” T Suzuki, President, Suzuki Motor Corporation, said.
