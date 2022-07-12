Govt appoints 29 members from multiple sectors in Board of Trade

The government has nominated 29 non-official members from multiple sectors and both large and small enterprises in the Board of Trade chaired by the Commerce and Industry Minister.

The new members include Tata Consultancy Services CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan, KKR India Chairman Sanjay Nayyar, Confederation of All India Traders Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal, India Cellular & Electronics Association Chairman Pankaj Mahindroo, GCMMF (Amul) Managing Director RS Sodhi, and Laghu Udyog Bharati Executive Member Om Prakash Mittal, according to a gazette notification by the Commerce & Industry Ministry.

In 2019, the government had merged the Council of Trade Development and Promotion with the Board of Trade to bring greater coherence in the consultation process with all stakeholders, both at the Central and State levels, for promoting exports and imports.

The terms of reference for the new non-official members include providing a platform to States and Union Territories for articulating State-oriented perspectives on trade policy, the notification said.

The members are also to act as facilitators in implementation of District Export Hub events including sensitisation workshops, identification and promotion of identified products. They will also advise the government on policy measures for preparation and implementation of both short and long term plans for increasing exports, the notification added.