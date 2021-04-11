Govt bans export of Remdesivir, API till Covid situation turns for the better

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
In the backdrop of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases, the Centre on Sunday imposed a ban on export of Remdesivir injection and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) till the Covid situation improves. There are 11.08 lakh active cases and they are steadily rising which has led to a sudden rise in demand for ‘Injection Remdesivir’ used in the Covid treatment, according to a statement from the government.
Currently, seven Indian companies are producing Remdesivir injection and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API). In a bid to provide easy access to this injection, the government has advised all the domestic makers to display on their website, details of their stockists/distributors.
The government will ensure that malpractices such as hoarding and black marketing of these injections are curbed, and for this purpose, the State health secretaries along with the drug inspectors and other officers will verify the stock. Besides, the Department of Pharmaceutical is in constant contact with the domestic manufacturers to ramp up the production of Remdesivir.
Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to Punjab, Chandigarh and Maharashtra to take appropriate measures to contain the spread of the pandemic. The letters have been written based on the feedback the Centre had received from the central teams deployed in these States and UTs.
The Centre has highlighted the key areas in these particular States where testing, treatment facilities, containment operations and Covid appropriate behaviour, among others, are sub-optimal. India reported the highest daily Covid-19 cases on Sunday by crossing the 1.5-lakh mark.
This is the fifth consecutive day when the country registered the sharpest rise in the pandemic cases, pushing the Sunday tally to 1,52,879 infections till 8:00 AM.
The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 10 crore on Sunday with 10,15,95,147 shots given till 7 AM. A total of 35,19,987 vaccine shots were given on Sunday till 8 AM.
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government held an urgent meeting of the State Taskforce on Covid to discuss measures to combat rising cases, including the possibility of a full lockdown for one or two weeks.
Addressing mediapersons after the meeting, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said an appropriate decision regarding imposing a lockdown will be taken after April 14.
(With inputs from PTI)
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
A domineering father, three resentful sons and a vile plan — director Dileesh Pothan, screenwriter Syam ...
Actor Adil Hussain on theatre, communal amity and citizenship in a new book about Assam and its many ...
My Chennai sister sent me a photograph of a young man whose hair looked as if it had exploded out of the top ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...