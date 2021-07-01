Govt clears extension of interest equalisation scheme till September 30

In a move that will help exporters deal with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant slowdown in global trade, the Government has approved the extension of the Interest Equalisation Scheme up to September 30, 2021.

“Government of India has approved the extension of Interest Equalisation Scheme for Pre- and Post-Shipment Rupee Export Credit, with the same scope and coverage, for a further period of three months, i.e., up to September 30, 2021.

The extension takes effect from July 01, 2021 and ends on September 30, 2021 covering a period of three months,” the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday.

The Interest Equalisation Scheme is popular with exporters as it allows all eligible sectors to access credit at lower interest rates with the government providing a subsidy.

How the scheme works

The scheme extends a subsidy on interest provided to exporters on pre- and post-shipment export credit varying between 3 per cent and 5 per cent.

The banks give credit at lower interest rates to exporters and the government then refunds the difference in amount to the banks.

India’s exports had posted a fall of 7.26 per cent in the financial year 2020-21 to $290.63 billion as outbound shipments had been hit massively in the initial months of the fiscal due to Covid-19 lockdown in the country and across the world.