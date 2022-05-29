Govt elongates maturity of outstanding debt in FY22

Mumbai, May 29

The weighted average maturity (WAM) of primary issuances of Government Securities (G-Secs) increased to 16.99 years in FY22 from 14.49 years in the previous year, according to Reserve Bank of India.

Simultaneously, the WAM of the outstanding debt increased from 11.31 years to 11.71 years.

During 2021-22, about 58.2 per cent of the market borrowings was raised through the issuance of dated securities with a residual maturity of 10 years and above, compared with 49 per cent in the previous year, said the central bank in its latest annual report.

Further, the 30-year and 40-year tenor securities were issued/ re-issued during the year, with the objective of catering to the demand from long-term investors such as insurance companies and pension funds.

Review of MTDS

The central bank plans a review of Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy (MTDS) for the management of public debt of the government to mobilise market borrowings at low cost over medium to long-term, with prudent levels of risk and a stable debt structure, while also developing a liquid and well-functioning domestic debt market

“Elongated maturity of G-Secs helps to postpone repayment. Also the 10 year segment is always in demand and most liquid for auctions to sail through,” said Marzban Irani, CIO-Fixed Income, LIC Mutual Fund.

The RBI noted that while the G-sec yields hardened during the year, the weighted average coupon on the entire outstanding debt stock decreased.

The weighted average yield (WAY) of G-sec issuances during the year increased by 49 basis points (bps) to 6.28 per cent, compared to the WAY of 5.79 per cent the previous year.

The weighted average coupon on the entire outstanding debt stock, however, decreased by 16 bps from 7.27 per cent to 7.11 per cent.

“Unwinding of accommodative monetary policy by major central banks, rise in crude oil prices and inflationary expectations led to some pressure on medium to long-term yield during 2021-22.

“The Reserve Bank had to continuously review and adapt its debt management strategy, in view of the pressure on yield from elevated inflation and expectations of gradual withdrawal of excess liquidity, while striving to ensure that the higher market borrowing by government is conducted in a non-disruptive manner,” per the report.

The central bank said during the year 2022-23, the focus will remain on smooth conduct of the market borrowing programme.

In the Budget 2022-23, the gross market borrowings through dated securities for 2022-23 are budgeted at ₹14.95-lakh crore, compared with ₹10,46,500 crore in 2021-22 (Revised Estimate).

Taking into account the switch operations conducted before the Budget 2022-23 in which securities worth ₹63,648 crore maturing in the year 2022-23 were switched, the gross market borrowings through dated securities for the year stands revised at ₹14,31,352 crore.

To support of efficient conduct of debt management, the RBI will seek to consolidate debt through calendar-driven, auction-based switches and buyback operations, along with re-issuance of securities to augment liquidity in G-sec market and facilitate fresh issuances;

The RBI plans to take appropriate measures for further popularisation of the ‘RBI Retail Direct Scheme’ for improving its overall reach for suitable retail investors across the country.