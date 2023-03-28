If you have not linked your Permanent Account Number (PAN) with your Aadhaar yet, you have three more months to complete the process as the Income Tax Department has extended the due date to June 30 from the earlier deadline of March 31. However, the linking will be possible only after paying a late fee of ₹1,000, said the I-T Department.

More than 51 crore PANs have already been linked with Aadhaar so far.

“In order to provide some more time to the taxpayers, the date for linking PAN and Aadhaar has been extended to June 30, 2023, whereby persons can intimate their Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for Aadhaar-PAN linking without facing repercussions,” a statement by Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Tuesday.

Under the provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961, every person who has been allotted a PAN as on July 01, 2017 and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar Number, is required to intimate his Aadhaar to the prescribed authority on or before March 31, 2023, on payment of a prescribed fee (which is ₹1,000).

If taxpayers fail to link their PAN with Aadhaar, they cannot avail income tax refunds and have to pay TDS (tax deduction at source) and TCS (tax collection at source) at higher rates.

However, the PAN can be made operative within 30 days, upon intimation of Aadhaar to the prescribed authority after payment of the late fee.

The CBDT exempted certain people from this PAN-Aadhaar linking mandate. The exempted categories are: those residing in specified States ( Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, and Meghalaya), a non-resident as per the Act and an individual who is not a citizen of India or individuals of the age of eighty years or more at any time during the previous year.

