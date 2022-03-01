Govt hikes prices of commercial LPG cylinder

The prices of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) was hiked from Tuesday with prices in the national capital rising by ₹105 of a 19 kg LPG cylinder by the oil marketing companies (OMCs). The companies revise the LPG rates every month in line with the price of benchmark fuel in the previous month.

With a hike of ₹105, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will now cost ₹2,012. The price of 5 kg commercial LPG cylinders have also been raised ₹27 and will cost ₹569 in Delhi. The new rates will be effective from Tuesday. The rates of domestic LPG have not been revised. The OMCs slashed prices of commercial LPG cylinders by ₹91.50 on February 1.

While, the rate of a commercial gas cylinder in Kolkata has been raised by ₹108 to ₹2,095 from ₹1,987 per cylinder, in Mumbai, the cylinder will now cost ₹1,963 with a hike of ₹106. In Mumbai, a 19 kg cylinder cost ₹1,857 in February 2022.

In Chennai, with a price hike of ₹105, a 19 kg commercial gas cylinder will now cost ₹2,145 against ₹2,040 in February this year. Restaurants, eateries and tea stalls are among the largest users of the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder.

Earlier this month, Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli in a written reply in Rajya Sabha said, “Prices of LPG in the country are based on Saudi Contract Price (CP), the benchmark for international prices of LPG. Saudi CP has risen approximately by 258 per cent from $236 per tonne in April 2020 to $846 a tonne in November 2021”.