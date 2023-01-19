The government has increased the fee payable to empanelled facilitators who help start-ups apply for patents, trademarks or designs.

The facilitator shall not charge anything from the start-up or the entrepreneur, and this fee shall be paid directly to the facilitator by the Centre through the office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks (CGPDTM) and disbursed by the respective IP office, an official explained.

Assistance is offered to start-ups to file for intellectual property under the Startups Intellectual Property Protection (SIPP), run by the Department for Promotion of Investment and Internal Trade (DPIIT) envisaged to facilitate protection of patents, trademark and designs of innovative and interested start-ups.

“Start-ups, with limited resources and manpower, can sustain in this highly competitive world only through continuous growth and development-oriented innovations: for this, it is equally crucial that they protect their IPRs,” the official said.

To incentivise facilitators to assist start-ups in filing for IPs, fee has been increased from ₹10,000 to ₹40,000 for patents without opposition and ₹50,000 for patents with opposition. For filing for trademarks and designs, the fee to be paid is ₹8,000 without opposition and ₹13,000 with opposition.