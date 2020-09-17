Govt initiates anti-dumping investigation on sodium hydrosulphite from China, South Korea

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), under the Commerce & Industry Ministry, has initiated an anti-dumping investigation related to import of sodium hydrosulphite, a chemical used in industries such as textiles, soap and molasses, from China and South Korea.

It has also started a probe into an alleged circumvention of the anti-dumping duty imposed on the imports of ‘axle for trailers’ used in vehicles, from China.

The anti-dumping investigation on import of sodium hydrosulphite has been initiated following an application filed by Transpek-Silox Industry on behalf of domestic industry, as per an official notification.

“The applicant has alleged that material injury is being caused to the domestic industry due to dumped imports from the subject countries and has requested for imposition of the anti dumping duties on the import of the subject goods originating in or exported from the subject countries,” the notification stated.

All interested parties have been asked to send their information within 37 days from the date of receipt of the notice.

In the notification on anti-circumvention investigation on alleged circumvention of anti-dumping duty on imports of ‘axle for trailers’ from China, it was stated that the directorate had received information from Commissioner of Customs (imports), Nhava Sheva about duty being circumvented since the products were being imported in CKD (complete knockdown)/SKD (semi knock down) form and then assembled.

The prima facie evidence indicated circumvention of the duty and undermining of the efficacy of the duty on the product, it said.