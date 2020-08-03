Govt issues guidelines for reopening gyms, yoga institutes

Gyms and yoga institutes will be allowed to open only outside containment zones from Wednesday and these facilities have to ensure that each user has access to an exclusive area of 4 sq metres and must disinfect frequently touched surfaces of the equipment before each use, according to guidelines issued by the Health Ministry on Monday.

Apart from adhering to protocols and standard operating procedures issued by government agencies from time to time, the facilities, particularly gyms, should place equipment, including cardio and strength machines, 6 ft apart. If possible, they should utilise outdoor space by placing the equipment outside, the guidelines said.

If the facilities use air-conditioning, they have to follow guidelines issued by Central Public Works Department for air-conditioning and ventilation. These include setting the temperature in the range of 24 to 30 degrees Celsius and retain relative humidity between 40 and 70 per cent.

The Ministry said spas, saunas steam baths and swimming pools will remain closed.

The number of people who can use the facilities at any point in time should be restricted depending on the space available and there should be 15-30 minutes gap between two sessions to avoid overlap between members arriving and leaving. They should also mark out specific pathways for those entering and exiting exercise areas.

The centres should also disinfect all areas within the premises, including areas used by staff and visitors, washrooms and other frequently touched surfaces such as door knobs and handles with clinically approved disinfectants. Members should be encouraged to carry separate workout shoes.

Use of common exercise mats should be avoided for yoga and other similar exercises and members should bring their own mats and take them back with them. The facilities should check oxygen saturation levels of members and nobody with less than 95 per cent oxygen saturation level should be allowed to exercise, the guidelines said.

The users of these facilities should avoid using masks like N-95 during exercise and instead opt for a visor. Before closing down on each day, the facilities have to be sanitised thoroughly, the Ministry said.