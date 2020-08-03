Govt issues guidelines for reopening gyms, yoga institutes

Entrepreneurs, by their DNA, are problem solvers: Vaitheeswaran
E-commerce pioneer and co-founder of Again Drinks talks about entrepreneurship and his philosophy behind ...
Gyms and yoga institutes will be allowed to open only outside containment zones from Wednesday and these facilities have to ensure that each user has access to an exclusive area of 4 sq metres and must disinfect frequently touched surfaces of the equipment before each use, according to guidelines issued by the Health Ministry on Monday.
Apart from adhering to protocols and standard operating procedures issued by government agencies from time to time, the facilities, particularly gyms, should place equipment, including cardio and strength machines, 6 ft apart. If possible, they should utilise outdoor space by placing the equipment outside, the guidelines said.
If the facilities use air-conditioning, they have to follow guidelines issued by Central Public Works Department for air-conditioning and ventilation. These include setting the temperature in the range of 24 to 30 degrees Celsius and retain relative humidity between 40 and 70 per cent.
The Ministry said spas, saunas steam baths and swimming pools will remain closed.
The number of people who can use the facilities at any point in time should be restricted depending on the space available and there should be 15-30 minutes gap between two sessions to avoid overlap between members arriving and leaving. They should also mark out specific pathways for those entering and exiting exercise areas.
The centres should also disinfect all areas within the premises, including areas used by staff and visitors, washrooms and other frequently touched surfaces such as door knobs and handles with clinically approved disinfectants. Members should be encouraged to carry separate workout shoes.
Use of common exercise mats should be avoided for yoga and other similar exercises and members should bring their own mats and take them back with them. The facilities should check oxygen saturation levels of members and nobody with less than 95 per cent oxygen saturation level should be allowed to exercise, the guidelines said.
The users of these facilities should avoid using masks like N-95 during exercise and instead opt for a visor. Before closing down on each day, the facilities have to be sanitised thoroughly, the Ministry said.
E-commerce pioneer and co-founder of Again Drinks talks about entrepreneurship and his philosophy behind ...
Cervin Family Office offers advisory, governance, strategy and financial planning services
Touted as a special camera phone, the X3 SuperZoom is otherwise an all-rounder with some hits and some misses
During Covid-19 lockdowns, Amazon’s AI-powered virtual assistant is helping the elderly in myriad ways. Here’s ...
Storage space can be an option for some property owners, with caveats
Returns may improve on investment in exchange-traded derivatives in gold
While energy commodities turned out to be a drag, most of the metals were up last week
The stock of Strides Pharma Science gained 4.3 per cent with above average volume, surpassing the immediate ...
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...