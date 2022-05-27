Govt launches e-commerce marketplace for driving exports

Indian Business Portal, an online global trade hub for exporters and foreign buyers, was launched on Friday to empower MSMEs to identify new markets, according to a statement issued by exporters’ body FIEO.

Union Minister Anupriya Patel, who officially launched the portal on Friday, said it would support MSMEs and encourage greater exports of products `Made in India’. During the pandemic, e-commerce has shown immense potential in supporting millions of businesses to sustain themselves.

“Indian Business Portal will be a big encouragement to start-ups, SMEs, artisans and farmers (of GI tagged products) and service providers to take their first step toward exports. I hope more exporters will engage on the portal and would provide their valued feedback to FIEO,” she said.

FIEO in partnership with GlobalLinker, has designed and developed Indian Business Portal, a B2B digital marketplace. “FIEO will promote the marketplace worldwide to help Indian exporters, SMEs and artisans promote their products and services globally,” said A Sakthivel, President, FIEO.

Tech-enabled governance will play a key role in determining India’s growth and competitiveness, said Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Director General of Foreign Trade. “The government is focused on paperless, automated processing systems, simple procedures for trade players, online data exchange between departments, digital payments and acknowledgements,” he said.