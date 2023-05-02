The government is set to come up with draft rules on angel tax on foreign investments in unlisted companies proposed in Budget 2023-24 in about 7-10 days. These draft rules will attempt to resolve concerns raised by industry, including valuation, fair pricing, exemptions, etc, an official in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said.

“More stakeholder consultations will take place around the draft to ensure that the final rules take care of all legitimate issues raised by the industry and investors. There are a lot of concerns that the industry has raised including valuation and fair pricing. The DPIIT has already held several rounds of extensive consultations with various industry bodies, the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and Department of Revenue (DoR) to reach a satisfactory resolution,” the official told businessline.

Angel tax, which refers to section 56(2)(viib) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, is the tax (income tax of 30.6 per cent) levied when an unlisted company issues shares to an investor at a price which is more than its fair market value. Earlier, it was imposed only on investments made by a resident investor, but Budget 2023-24 proposed to extend angel tax to even non-resident investors from April 1, 2024.

Exemptions for start-ups

Although, start-ups registered with DPIIT are to be exempt from this, there are only about 98,000 such start-ups that are registered while most others are unregistered. “There is a demand from industry that the criteria for exemption from angel tax should be expanded. Moreover, there is also a demand for dilution in the conditions imposed on start-ups that are claiming angel tax exemptions,” an industry source pointed out.

In the initial stages, many start-ups depend heavily on foreign funds. Imposition of angel tax can affect flow of funds at a time when start-ups are facing a funding crunch, the industry source said.

The industry is moreover concerned about the calculation of a start-ups’ fair market value on the basis of which angel tax is calculated. “More clarity is needed on the method being used to calculate fair market value as it is based on the determination of future performance of a start-up. Many suggest that there should not be any room for an inspecting official to use his or her discretion in determining fair market value,” the official said.

The government has to also settle the issue of the dichotomy between foreign exchange management act (FEMA), which sets the floor price for the valuation, and Section 56.2(VII B), which sets the cap, the official said.