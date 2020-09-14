Economy

Govt names new executive directors to World Bank, ADB

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 14, 2020 Published on September 14, 2020

The Government on Monday decided to send Rajesh Khullar to World Bank and Sameer Kumar Khare to Asian Development Bank as Executive Director.

The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), under the Chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved both the appointments.

Khullar is 1988 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Haryana cadre while Khare is 1989 batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre. Both will have three-year tenure abroad.

As the Executive Director of World Bank, Khullar will represent India, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Sri Lanka in the World Bank. At present, he is posted as Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Haryana and the chairman of Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

Khare is at present Additional Secretary in the Union Finance Ministry. As the ED of ADB, he will represent India along with Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

