The Coal Ministry on Wednesday launched the process for the seventh round of commercial coal mines’ auction offering a total of 106 blocks spread across 11 coal and lignite-bearing States.

“The mines offered are a mix of coal mines under CMSP Act and MMDR Act. Out of 106 coal mines, 101 mines are being put up for auction under 17th/ 7th Tranche under CMSP/ MMDR Act and 5 coal mines are being offered under 2nd Attempt of 16th/ 6th Tranche under CMSP/ MMDR Act.

Coal Secretary AL Meena said that of the 101 mines being offered under 17th/7th Tranche, 32 are new mines and 69 mines are being rolled over from earlier tranches. The commencement of sale of tender documents starts on March 29.

Additionally, five coal mines under the second attempt of 16th/ 6th Tranche under CMSP/ MMDR Act are also being launched where single bids were received in the first attempt, he added.

11 States

The blocks are spread across Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Bihar

The auction process was launched by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the presence of Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi. In his address, Singh urged the coal sector to further ensure energy security of India to meet the requirements of a fast-growing economy.

Joshi said that the country’s coal production is expected to touch a record 880 million tonnes (mt) in FY23, ending this month, and the offtake is likely to touch 900 mt.

The Minister revealed that coal production exclusively from captive and commercial mines has crossed 100 mt for the first time and is expected to hit 112 mt.

Coal sector is fully geared to meet the growing demand. All efforts are on to further enhance production and export of thermal coal by 2025-26, he added.

Pacts for 29 mines

Coal Ministry Additional Secretary M Nagaraju said the Ministry also signed agreements for 29 coal mines which were auctioned under 6th round of commercial coal mines auction.

The cumulative PRC of 29 coal mines is 74 MTPA. These mines upon operationalisation will generate annual revenue of ₹14,497 crore calculated at PRC (peak rated capacity) of these coal mines and will provide employment to about one lakh people, he added.

