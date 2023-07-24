The government on Monday has said it was ready to start the process of rebidding of 20 GWh advanced chemistry cell (ACC) manufacturing in India, at the earliest and welcomed stakeholders for that.

“The Ministry is committed to finalise the bidding documents and proceeding with the rebidding process at the earliest. With this auctioning process, the prospective applicants can submit their bids to set up domestic manufacturing facility for advanced chemistry cell, which will help them qualify for incentives under ACC PLI scheme,” a senior official at Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) told businessline.

ACCs are the new generation of advanced storage technologies that can store electric energy either as electrochemical or as chemical energy and convert it back to electric energy as and when required. These have major applications in the electric vehicles (EVs), maintaining grid stability, solar rooftop, consumer electronics and many more.

The development comes after Hyundai Global Motors pulling out of the race of ₹18,100 crore PLI scheme, in November last year. The MHI decided to invite fresh bids in instead of awarding it to the players on the wait-list so that maximum number of companies can participate in the programme.

Companies like Reliance New Energy and Mahindra & Mahindra are in the race to gain from this scheme.

The MHI had facilitated a stakeholder consultation with industry representatives on Monday for their inputs and suggestions before the start of the re-bidding process of remaining 20 GWh capacity. Around 100 participants from about 40 companies participated in the consultation.