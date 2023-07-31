The government has invited applications from exporters for allocation of quota for export of wheat, wheat flour (atta) and refined flour (maida)/semolina (rava/sirgi) to Bhutan on humanitarian and food security grounds, based on requests received from the Bhutanese government.

“The following requests from Bhutan government have been approved by the competent authority: Export of 14,184 tonnes of wheat grain; 5,326 tonne of wheat flour; 15,226 tonne of maida/semolina to Bhutan in FY 2023-24,” according to a trade notice issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade. Accordingly, applications are invited from exporters for allocation of quota, it added.

Last May, India had prohibited export of wheat, due to fear of domestic shortages, while in August the prohibition was extended to wheat flour, refined flour, semolina and wholemeal atta . Exports of the commodities were, however, allowed based on requests made by countries on humanitarian grounds.

For exports to Bhutan, the DGFT has come up with a set of guidelines for exporters. Applications are to be submitted by exporters through an online portal. The minimum threshold for wheat, wheat flour , maida/semolina will be 100 tonnes by land transport to neighbouring countries. The application would be allowed only if the exporter applies for quantity more than the minimum threshold.

The government has decided that allocation will be first made on pro-rata system based on the average export of wheat, wheat flour, maida/semolina to Bhutan in three years prior to the fiscal year in which the item was prohibited and quantity applied for, subject to the minimum threshold. Any unutilised quantity will then be reallocated again to the eligible exporters on pro-rata basis.

