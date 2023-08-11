To check import of sub-standard products and improve quality of items manufactured and sold domestically, the government has so far issued 33 Quality Control Orders (QCOs) for over 127 products, such as ACs, refrigerators, pipes, and safety valves, while 60 more would be issued this year, per the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

“Right now, we are processing 60 new QCOs in association with BIS. These are crucial not only for the safety of consumers but also to improve quality standards,” DPIIT Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said at a media briefing on Friday.

The 60 QCOs will be in areas such as consumer goods, rubber, paper and light engineering items including smart meters, nuts, bolts and fasteners.

Singh said that India had started issuing QCOs just a few years back as the country grew more quality conscious. Once QCOs are issued, the item can be produced after obtaining permit from the BIS. Both domestic producers and importers have to obtain BIS licence if they intend to sell in the country.

Violation of the law can attract a penalty of up to two years of imprisonment or with fine of at least ₹2 lakh for the first offence which increases to ₹5 lakh minimum for the second and subsequent offences.

“It can take up to six months to issue a QCO notification as it needs legal vetting and then it has to be notified to the WTO,” an official explained.

Singh also shared updates on the government’s Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) initiative where the number of daily transactions has crossed one lakh.

As many as 74 participants are already there on the network and work is on to onboard farmer producer organisations, Singh added.

Several State governments have also shown interest in participating in the initiative, he said.