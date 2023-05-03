The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) has offered a year’s extension, till March 31, 2024, to select solar, solar-wind hybrid projects that were bid on or after April 10, 2021.

Projects whose scheduled commissioning date (SCD), which includes time extensions already granted, if any, can also avail of such time extension.

Another category of projects, those solar PV/ solar PV-wind hybrid projects for which bids were finalised before March 9, 2021 (the last date of bid submission was prior to March 9, 2021) can also be given time for completion of projects up to March 31, 2024.

Diligent examination

For selecting the developers, the Renewable Energy Implementing Agencies (REIAs) such as Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), NTPC and NHPC will “diligently examine”, on a case-to-case basis, the requests received by developers for seeking extensions on the basis.

The REIAs will grant time extensions in only such cases where the developer has diligently taken steps to complete the project, but has not been able to complete the project for reasons beyond his control, the MNRE said in an order on Tuesday.

“Where the developer has taken no steps to implement the project but is merely sitting on the award, such projects shall not qualify for extension; and consequence of cancellation of project will follow,” it added.

The Ministry also said the policy will apply to all cases of request for grant of extension — the developer must demonstrate that he has taken all possible measures to implement the project— but has not been able to do so for reasons beyond his control.

“The questions to be asked in such cases will be: Has the land been acquired? Have orders been placed for modules/ BoP/ BoS?, etc,” the MNRE added.

Providing relief

Analysts said the move is aimed at providing relief to developers whose projects got delayed due to reasons beyond their control such as the Covid pandemic.

Besides, through this fresh order the MNRE will take action against those renewable energy project developers who have wilfully delayed their clean energy projects and now want to avail time extensions.

As of March 2023, India’s total installed capacity is a little over 416 GW, which includes coal at 205.24 GW, large hydro (46.85 GW), gas (24.82 GW), small hydro (4.94 GW), solar (66.78 GW), wind (42.63 GW) and biomass (10.25 GW).

Another 82.62 GW of projects are under implementation, while 40.89 GW is under the tendering process.

