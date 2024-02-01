Kolkata

The government will pay utmost attention to make the Eastern region and its people a “powerful driver” of India’s growth to make sure that the states in the region become the engines of growth towards Viksit Bharat 2047, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

“Our Government will pay utmost attention to make the eastern region and its people a powerful driver of India’s growth,” Sitharaman said during her Interim Budget presentation.

Media conference

Later, in a post-Budget media conference, she said, “When I say the Eastern region, I am not talking about the Northeast. Northeast will get the attention that they have been getting all the while. They will still continue to get it and they will be on the top of our priority. But when I say the Eastern region, I am talking about Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, making sure that they will become the engines of growth towards Viksit Bharat 2047.”

According to economists, this was probably the first time when a government in a Budget talked about making the Eastern region a driver of India’s growth in the future. Moreover, there is a need to give special emphasis on the growth of the Eastern region as the economic growth of these states is relatively low compared to the states of some of the other regions of the country.

“The economic performance of the states of the Eastern region varies from different perspectives. While some states like West Bengal are strong in services, Odisha is doing remarkably well in manufacturing. Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh are very well endowed with natural resources. This region is also rich in human resources. Public and private investments in these states can lead to a strong growth revival. Eastern states can also play a very important role in India’s international trade and Look East Policy. India is looking to increase trade and economic cooperation with East and Southeast Asian countries, and the eastern region, with its geographical advantage and economic heterogeneity, can significantly contribute to this,” Parthapratim Pal, professor of Economics, IIM Calcutta, told businessline.

Special emphasis

The Eastern region needs a “special emphasis” as the economic growth of these states is relatively low compared to the states of some of the other regions of India, Pal observed.

“We kept on hearing from the NDA rule that there should be a focus on growth of Eastern India as it is a gateway to East Asia. But this is probably the first time we have heard about the eastern region to be the driver of India’s growth in the future. Driver of growth is much more powerful words. It means the growth of India will depend on the growth of the Eastern region,” said economist Ajitava Raychaudhuri.

Infrastructure, manufacturing and agriculture--all should get emphasis in the region when the government is talking about making it a driver of growth for the country. “We would expect that all these sectors should get major investment boost in the East going forward, as the Finance Minister mentioned about the Government’s utmost attention to make the eastern region and its people a powerful driver of India’s growth,” said Raychaudhuri, a former professor of economics at Jadavpur University.

Eastern region states are laggards in terms of SDP growth and per capita income, he pointed out.

Political analysts, however, observed that the Eastern region got special mention in the Interim Budget as the Narendra Modi government is trying to win over the population of the eastern region ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

Eyeing consolidation

“The BJP has saturated its presence in the North and the West. So it is eyeing to consolidate its presence in the East in states like West Bengal, Bihar and Odisha ahead of the Lok Sabha polls,” said Biswanath Chakraborty, a professor of political science at Rabindra Bharati University.

West Bengal Finance Minister and senior Trinamool Congress leader Chandrima Bhattacharya expressed her party’s “discontent” about the Budget and called it an “election gimmick” ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.