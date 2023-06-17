The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) has revised the dispute settlement mechanism to include the creation of a panel that will settle disputes between developers and renewable energy implementing agencies (REIAs).

The panel will settle “unforeseen disputes” between renewable energy (RE) power developers/ EPC contractors and REIAs, which include state-run Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and power generating CPSUs—NTPC, SJVN and NHPC.

“There shall be a transparent, unbiased dispute resolution mechanism, consisting of an independent, transparent and unbiased Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC), for resolving the unforeseen disputes that may arise in implementation of contractual agreements and also for dealing with issues which are beyond the scope of contractual agreements between RE power developers/ EPC contractors and SECI/ NTPC/ NHPC/ SJVN/ any other REIAs designated by MNRE,” the Ministry said in an order.

Dispute resolution panel

The Ministry will set up a three-member committee, with the approval of the Minister (NRE), consisting of eminent persons of impeccable integrity.

“The upper age limit for DRC Members shall be 70 years. The committee members shall be chosen from eminent persons, located in NCR of Delhi so as to avoid expenditure on air travel and accommodation. The selection of DRC members would be made in such a manner that there is no conflict of interest involved,” the order said.

The mechanism of DRC will be applicable to all the RE schemes, programmes and projects being implemented through REIAs. It will also be applicable for contractual agreements between REIAs and EPC contractors executing RE power projects owned by a REIA, provided the REIA undertakes to abide by the decision coming out of this mechanism, it added.

The DRC will meet at least once a week if there are cases or applications pending before it for resolution.

Resolution mechanism

The order mandates that in all disputes, including those covered by PPAs, EPC contracts or agreements, the application shall have to be first made to the REIA, which will pass speaking orders with the objective to give a just solution with a sense of justice and fair play, even in situations not covered by PPAs or EPC contracts or agreement, so that the aim for setting up of renewable projects are achieved.

If the applicant party is not satisfied with the orders of REIA, then it can appeal to the DRC, which will consider all kinds of cases of appeal against the decisions given by the REIAs.

The recommendations of the DRC along with the MNRE’s observations will be placed before the Minister (NRE) for a final decision. The Ministry shall examine and put up such recommendations to the Minister with the comments of the Integrated Finance Division (IFD), within 21 days of receipt of recommendations from the DRC.

In cases the DRC is unable to give their decision within the time frame of 21 days, the MNRE can provide an additional 14 days’ time, within which the DRC will have to take a decision.

