The government will work out a suitable transition period for exporters whenever an update to the existing Foreign Trade Policy 2023 is announced so that they can execute their existing contracts before the changes come into play, a senior official has said.

Exporters’ body Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) has already written to the Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal suggesting that updates to the FTP should not be immediately implemented after announcement and instead come with a lag.

“We have received suggestions from exporters that a transition period should be extended to them when FTP updates are made. Some are suggesting a period of about three months. We will take a suitable decision soon,” a government official told businessline.

No end date

Breaking from the past, the FTP 2023, being implemented from April 1, does not come with an end date. While long-term FTPs in the past were for a five-year duration, the government has said that the latest policy will not expire and subsequent revisions will be done as and when required and will not be linked to any date.

Exporters have mostly welcomed the move as it means that they will not have to worry about the possibility of an existing scheme coming to an end once the term of an annual policy or five-year policy is about to expire, but they do not want to be caught unaware if the government chooses to make an update.

“Exporters would not want a policy to be changed when they are in the middle of executing their contracts. A transition period of three months or so would give enough time to exporters to deal with their existing contracts,” an exporter explained.