Govt will be a facilitator for steel sector: Pradhan

The government will be a friend and facilitator to the steel industry said Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan.

He said that the government is committed to creating a conducive atmosphere for the industry while inaugurating the third International Galvanizing Conference here on Thursday.

Pradhan further added that India's energy needs would add fuel to growth of steel consumption with the ongoing schemes of PM Awas Yojana, Har Ghar Jal Yojana and plan to provide piped natural gas in 400 cities.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, Pradhan noted that the domestic steel sector is struggling because of the surplus global production. He also acknowledged that the US-China trade war is hurting the prospects of the country’s steel industry.