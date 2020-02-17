Govt working to boost rural economy, raise farmers’ income: President

Tracking Deals
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said the NDA government is taking several steps to strengthen the rural economy and has announced it will spend ₹25-lakh crore on the agriculture sector.
Kovind was speaking here after laying the foundation stone of various works and inaugurating some developmental projects of the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu through remote control.
Addressing a gathering, Kovind congratulated people over the merger of Daman & Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli last month. Parliament in December last year passed a Bill to merge the two Union Territories, to strengthen administrative efficiency and fast track development.
“The central government is taking various steps to strengthen the rural economy. “I am told that many projects, such as the PM Kisan Nidhi, Gir Adarsh Aajivika Yojna and 50 per cent subsidy for farmers on purchase of seeds and machinery, are being implemented here to increase farmer’s income,” he said.
The President inaugurated seven health centres and laid the foundation stone of 15 more such facilities in the new Union Territory.
Besides, he inaugurated a garden near Daman jetty, the Dabhel sports, and the renovated Jampore beach at Daman and two high level bridges in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.
The President, who is on a one-day visit to the Union Territory, said it is still a challenge to provide adequate drinking water in rural areas and such scarcity makes lives of women difficult.
He said an integrated water management unit in Dadra & Nagar Haveli, inaugurated on Monday, would address the issue.
Kovind also lauded 100 per cent enrollment of girls in primary schools of Daman.
