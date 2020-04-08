Govt’s Business Immunity Platform busy resolving queries on logistics, plant shutdown

Allowing glaciers to retreat will be nothing less than a Himalayan blunder
Invest India, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry’s business facilitation platform, has resolved as many as 1,876 business problems related to disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, raised on its Business Immunity Platform, over the last two weeks.
Maximum queries on the platform, launched by Invest India on March 21 to help businesses and investors get real-time updates on India’s active response to Covid-19, have been in the areas of logistics support, plant shutdowns and supply of essential goods and services, according to a note prepared by Invest India.
“Queries have also been answered on various notifications and clarifications issued by the government and customs issues,” an official said.
The maximum number of queries came in from Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat and Karnataka. Queries from North Eastern States mostly related to streamlining cross-border issues, while those from Telangana related to the issue of travel passes. From Gujarat and Daman & Diu there has been a rise in the number of companies seeking approvals for inter-district movements.
The Business Immunity Platform keeps regular track of the developments in the control of the virus, provides latest information on various Central and state government initiatives, access to special provisions, and answers and resolves queries through emails and WhatsApp.
“There have been 3,95,802 visitors on the platform since its launch, (including) international visitors from more than 50 countries. Maximum international visitors are from the US, the UK and UAE,” the note said.
Following the 21-day lockdown of the the nation starting March 25, most production activities in India have come to a standstill. However, production and delivery of essential items , including food items, are continuing.
