Goyal blames global issues for inflation

April 13

Union Minister of Commerce, Food and Consumer Affairs, Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said the Centre has distributed over 1,000 lakh tonnes of foodgrains worth over ₹ 3.40 lakh crore in the last 25 months. Citing an IMF report, he claimed that such steps helped the country in tackling poverty and inequality and to bring down extreme poverty.

He said global issues like high price of crude oil and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine are the main reasons for price rise and expressed confidence that the Centre will curb price rise. Talking about the ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana’ Goyal said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has underlined his sensitivity to the poor and commitment to the welfare of the weaker sections of society as the programme has ensured that no household lacked in food during the pandemic for over two years,” he added.

Foodgrains export

He said India is receiving historic demand for foodgrains export from various countries, which is “beyond imagination”. “The world is looking to India for exports of grains. As much as 20 to 30 lakh tonnes of wheat have been exported in the last few weeks and a contract for export of 30-35 lakh tonnes has been signed for April-June quarter. Wheat export has jumped from two lakh tonnes to 20 lakh tonnes and then to 70 lakh tonnes in the last fiscal and is estimated to be over 100 lakh tonnes in this fiscal,” he said.

Goyal said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao’s criticism against the Centre that it does not allow procurement of paddy is wrong and the Centre has one procurement policy for the entire country. “We strictly abide by it,” he added. “The BJP had assured Telangana farmers that if it comes to power, which in any case seems imminent, it will procure any product outside the food security Act guidelines as State procurement. I think this has prompted the chief minister to start this.... BJP leaders from Telangana have showed him the right direction,” Goyal said.

He said If BJP came to power in Telangana, it would ensure that the State Government procures foodgrains from farmers over and above the Central procurement.