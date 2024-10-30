Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had wide-ranging discussions on India’s bilateral ties and trade and potential areas for further economic cooperation with Saudi Arabia in a meeting with Saudi Minister for Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef on Wednesday.

The Minister, on a two-day official visit to Riyadh, also met the heads of Schneider Electric and General Atlantic and discussed their India plans.

Met Saudi Minister for Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef, and had a wide-ranging discussion on our bilateral ties and trade, Goyal tweeted on Wednesday.

“We further deliberated and explored potential areas for cooperation in the fertilisers, petrochemicals, and mining sectors,” the tweet added.

Goyal is in Saudi Arabia to co-chair the second Ministerial Meeting of the Economy and Investment Committee under the India-Saudi Strategic Partnership Council, focusing on sectors like agriculture, food security, energy, technology, and infrastructure.

Crucial platform

He also participated in the 8th edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, a crucial platform that brings together global leaders, investors, and innovators.

The Minister met Peter Herweck, CEO of Schneider Electric, a global company specialising in energy management and digital automation with a strong presence in India.

“Discussed the company’s investment plans for India and how it can leverage the nation’s talent pool and government support to provide high-tech, sustainable, and energy-efficient solutions to the world,” he tweeted.

The Minister also had a “wonderful meeting” with William E. Ford, Chairman and CEO of global growth investment firm, General Atlantic.

“Discussed the company’s potential to collaborate with India’s healthcare sector especially in consumer-focused health enterprises.Additionally, explored potential for expansion of their investment in Global Capability Centres (GCCs), as well as various other sectors, in the country,” Goyal tweeted.

