Goyal to attend RCEP meet in Bangkok as talks move towards scheduled conclusion

Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) bloc in Bangkok this week, where Ministers are gathering to try and give final shape to the pact, before the scheduled announcement of its conclusion at the Leaders’ Summit early next month.

“Commerce and Industry Minister will hold a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Japan, Singapore, China, Australia and New Zealand during the Bangkok Ministerial,” according to an official release circulated by the Commerce Ministry on Thursday.

The bilaterals will be important as it could be the last opportunity for Ministers from participating countries to smooth out rough edges before the scheduled conclusion of the negotiations.

The 9th RCEP Intersessional Ministerial meeting on October 11-12, will be the last ministerial before the 3rd Leaders’ Summit to be held on November 4, 2019, in Bangkok, which would be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Out 25 chapters of RCEP, 21 have been concluded, the release stated. “The crucial chapters of investment, electronic commerce, rules of origin and trade remedies are yet to be settled, the release said. “Ministerial guidance will be sought on these issues during the Bangkok Ministerial round. The ministers of the participating countries will also discuss preparations for the 3rd Leaders’ Summit,” the release added.

Once concluded, the RCEP, which includes the 10-member ASEAN, India, China, South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, could be the largest trade bloc in the world, accounting for 39 per cent of global GDP, 30 per cent of global trade, 26 per cent of global foreign direct investment flows and 45 per cent of the total population.

“In preparation for the crucial Bangkok Ministerial round this month, the Commerce and Industry Minister held several consultations with Indian industry for firming up India’s position and for taking into consideration industry concerns and sensitivities.

“He also chaired several inter-ministerial meetings at the official level and also with Ministers of the key line Ministries,” the release said.