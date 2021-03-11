Economy

GP Samanta appointed Chief Statistician of India

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on March 11, 2021

The Government has appointed GP Samanta as Chief Statistician of India. He will also hold charge as Secretary in the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation (MoSPI).

Samanta will replace Kshatrapati Shivaji who was given additional charge in MoSPI in September after the superannuation of Pravin Srivastava on August 31, 2020.

Samanta will hold the post for two years from the date of joining the office.

Samanta is currently deputed as an advisor in the Reserve Bank of India’s department of statistics and information management. He holds of a Masters degree from the Indian Statistical Institute and a PhD in Economics from the University of Mumbai.

Published on March 11, 2021
