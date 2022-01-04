Green hydrogen is the ‘fuel of the future’, says Gadkari

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
After electricity, LNG and ethanol it’s the turn of hydrogen to get the nudge from the government to be positioned as fuel for mobility of the future.
Speaking at the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of six national highway projects in Goa, Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport and Highways said, “Green hydrogen is the fuel of the future.”
Green hydrogen is produced by splitting water using electricity generated from solar panels or through wind turbines. When produced using fossil fuels, it is not classified as green hydrogen.
“Toyota has brought a car from Japan for me which runs on green hydrogen. I am going to drive it on a pilot (basis) in Delhi. And the green hydrogen required to run it will be procured from the Indian Oil outlet in Faridabad,” Gadkari added.
Hydrogen as a fuel for mobility is a long-term concept for Indian automobile manufacturers who are currently busy with electric vehicle technology and related product development.
Hydrogen is known to be the cleanest fuel used for powering vehicles as it has zero tailpipe emissions.
India has committed to spending $200 million over five to seven years to promote use of hydrogen, making it the government’s first concrete announcement since Union Budget 2021 that talked about the National Hydrogen Mission.
This was followed by the launch of the mission on August 15 last year where PM Narendra Modi said that the government’s aim is to make India the global hub for the production and export of green hydrogen.
Under NHM the government is working on Blue Hydrogen, Hydrogen CNG (H-CNG) and Green Hydrogen. H-CNG is the blending of hydrogen with CNG.
Korean automaker Hyundai was the first company to declare its intention of getting a hydrogen-powered car to India. It even signed a memorandum of understanding with an Indian company for the supply of hydrogen. However, the company dropped its plans last year since there is still no clarity over the availability of hydrogen throughout India.
Hydrogen can be a practical option for long-distance vehicles because of its light weight and high energy. Hydrogen-powered vehicles have a higher drive range. They consume 50 percent less fuel than conventional fuels.
