Greenko and Snam partner to develop hydrogen value chain

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on November 06, 2020 Published on November 06, 2020

The two companies will be able to collaborate on the study of hydrogen production methods from renewables   -  Getty Images/iStockphoto

Italian company Snam has signed an agreement with renewable energy company Greenko, to develop a hydrogen value chain from renewables in India.

Green-H2 creates an attractive value-addition opportunity for the growing renewable energy sector, creating a new offtake segment with multi-GW potential.

Sustainable hydrogen

Through the agreement, according to Greenko, the two companies will be able to collaborate on the study of hydrogen production methods from renewables, on the design of hydrogen-ready infrastructure and on potential final applications in both industry and transport, including fuel cell mobility. It is a multi-functional gas which can be used as a feedstock, fuel or an energy carrier or storage solution and for Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles.

Greenko Group has an asset base of $8 billion with a total operating capacity of about 6.5 GW. It is privately-owned and guided by leading sovereign wealth funds GIC, Singapore and ADIA, Abu Dhabi along with the founders.

Snam is one of the largest Italian listed companies in terms of market capitalisation. It a natural gas transmission network and storage capacity in Europe.

