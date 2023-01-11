Gross collection from direct taxes has surged by around 24.5 per cent to reach ₹14.71 lakh crore between April 1, 2022 and January 10, 2023. With this, direct tax collection is expected to exceed the target set in the budget for FY23 by a good margin.

Direct taxes include corporate income tax (CIT) and personal income tax (PIT).

Net collection went up

A statement issued by the finance ministry said that after giving refund, net collection went up by 19.55 per cent to reach ₹12.31-lakh crore. This is 86.68 per cent of the total budget estimates for net collection of ₹14.20-lakh crore of direct taxes for FY23.

The growth rate for CIT is 19.72 per cent while that for PIT (including STT) is 30.46 per ent. After adjustment of refunds, the net growth in CIT collections is 18.33 per cent and that in PIT collections is 20.97 per cent (including STT). Refunds amounting to ₹2.40-lakh crore have been issued during 1st April 2022 to 10th January 2023, which are 58.74 per cent higher than refunds issued during the same period in the preceding year.

Growth in GST

Along with direct taxes, GST among indirect taxes is showing good growth. In the current fiscal, average monthly collection has been ₹1.40-lakh crore. On Tuesday, Ind-Ra estimated that the gross tax collections for FY23 would grow 14.7 per cent y-o-y to ₹31.06-lakh crore, higher than the budgeted ₹27.62-lakh crore, on account of the substantial improvement in direct taxes collections. While the direct tax collections are pegged to grow 20.7 per cent y-o-y due to the steep growth in corporate (18 per cent y-o-y) and income taxes (23.5 per cent y-o-y), the indirect taxes are projected to increase by 8.4 per cent y-o-y. As a result, the share of direct taxes in the gross tax revenue collections is projected to increase to a four-year high of 53.8 per cent in FY23.

Surge in revenue is expected to help the government to limit the fiscal deficit to 6.4 per cent of GDP during the current fiscal. This is also critical as government has already decided to spend more on food and fertiliser subsidy.