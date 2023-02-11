Gross direct tax collection grew to ₹15.67 lakh crore between April 1, 2022 and February 10, 2023 in the current financial year 2022-23 (FY23) as against ₹12.63 crore during corresponding period of last fiscal (FY22).

Meanwhile, net collection (gross tax minus refund) surged to ₹12.98 lakh crore from ₹10.96 lakh crore during the period under reviews. This shows growth of over 18 per cent. Also, in terms of revised estimate, it is around 79 per cent. Direct Taxes comprises Personal Income Tax and Corporate Income Tax mainly.

Though a statement issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) did not give any reasons for higher collection, officials listed three reasons for the better recovery – better performance of economy, improved performance of corporate and rise in salary.

The Revised Estimates for the current fiscal pegged direct tax revenues (net) at ₹16.50 lakh crore, higher than the budget estimates of ₹14.20 lakh crore. “The provisional figures of direct tax collections up to February 10, 2023 continue to register steady growth,” CBDT said in a statement.

Direct tax revenue

In the current fiscal (2022-23), the revenues from direct tax (which includes income and corporate taxes) are projected to grow by over 17 per cent compared to 2021-22 fiscal when the collection was ₹14.08 lakh crore. Between April to February 10, the growth rate for gross Corporate Income Tax and gross Personal Income Tax collections was 19.33 per cent and 29.63 per cent, respectively.

After adjustment of refunds, the net growth in Corporate Income Tax collections is 15.84 per cent and that in Personal Income Tax collections is 21.23 per cent (including Securities Transaction Tax)). Refunds amounting to ₹2.69 lakh crore have been issued during April 1, 2022 to February 10, 2023, which are 61.58 per cent higher than refunds issued during the same period in the preceding year.

Expectation of better collection of taxes has helped the government to limit the fiscal deficit to 6.4 per cent during FY 23. For the next fiscal (FY24), Budget Estimate (BE) for direct taxes have been pegged at ₹18.4 lakh crore with a growth rate of 10.5 per cent.

