‘Grounded aviation sector needs a bailout’

Given the importance of the aviation sector to the economy of the country, the Centre must step in to alleviate the massive financial stress the industry is facing due to the Covid-19 lockdown, experts said at the BusinessLine Knowledge Series webinar on the aviation industry.

The lockdown has had a negative impact on airlines cash flow and on passenger load factor. This combined with inconsistent regulations has pushed the industry into a corner. Consumer demand has dipped by about 90 per cent, which has impacted the immediate working capital needs of the aviation industry. The package announced by the Finance Minister offered no immediate respite, panelists said at the webinar ‘The Aviation Sector: How Different Will It Be Post Covid-19?’. The session was moderated by K Giriprakash, Associate Editor, BusinessLine.

Dr. Ashwani Khanna, Aviation Expert & ED, AeroTech Services said, though the government had released a series of financial relief packages for multiple sectors, the aviation industry seems to have been left out. “The aviation sector is a force multiplier. Quicker the government support, faster the economy will bounce back,” he added.

Worst hit

Sunil Bhaskaran, MD & CEO of AirAsia India, said globally, the aviation industry is the worst hit because of the high fixed costs including those on aircraft, employees, slots and other assets.

“This makes it extremely difficult for airlines to survive. To add to that, the passengers and aircraft capacity is dismal, which makes it extremely difficult for airlines to sustain without immediate cash for the next few quarters,” he explained.

Hari Marar, MD & CEO of Bangalore International Aiport Limited (BIAL), said that while the government has talked about world-class MRO and airport infrastructure for the future, to stay afloat, the aviation industry needs financial support in terms of deferments on payments and not waivers to stay afloat.

Marar also flagged different quarantine norms issued by multiple states, making operations difficult. This, he said, was acting as a deterrent, especially for a business traveller. As the situation improved, he hoped they will be relaxed appropriately.

Speaking about the increased use of technology, Bhaskaran said that “Prior to the pandemic, the use of web-checkin by passengers was in a single digit. However, post the pandemic, its use has shot up to nearly 95 per cent.” Also, people are now making most payments digitally.

Marar believes that the usage of technology and health checkups are here to stay even after the pandemic is over. “It’s just preparedness for the future as well,” he said adding that, “India will probably lead the way to ace the usage of facial recognition technology and integration of digital usage of document checking among other things.”

However, Khanna cautioned that over usage of technology may make passengers uncomfortable because there are several first-time fliers in India.