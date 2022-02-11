Group of Ministers on GST recommends effective use of biometric 

Recommendations include certification of taxpayers’ bank accounts by NPCI

The Group of Ministers (GoM) on GST reforms headed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has recommended effective use of the biometric system to prevent GST evasion along with workplace inspection for verification of professionals.

The GoM in its meeting on Thursday also recommended direct inspection to avoid bogus registration, direct inspection of financial transactions of professionals based on information available in the system, and registration of electricity consumer numbers to be mandatory at the time of GSTN registration.

Other recommendations

The GoM’s other recommendations include certification of taxpayers’ bank accounts by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and establishment of a feedback mechanism in order to detect suspicious transactions.

The Union Government has constituted GoM on GST System Reforms headed by Ajit Pawar. The second meeting of GoM on Thursday was attended by Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, Tamil Nadu’s Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan, Assam’s Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, and others.

Speaking in the meeting Pawar said, “ Computerisation of the entire system is the only option to avoid GST evasion. There is a need for a special system for the verification of GST registered businesses. Check and balance system must be used in GST”.

The GoM also discussed strict scrutiny while registering the business under GST and cancellation on registration of fake businesses. The GoM suggested streamlining of filing returns.