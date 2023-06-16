The GST administration has undertaken a special drive against GST fraudsters and has detected nearly 10,000 bogus entities in the initial phases of two-month campaign. These entities were found to be claiming Input Tax Credit (ITC) amounting to approximately ₹15,000 crore. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) Chairman Vivek Johri, announced these findings and further stated that the GST Council’s meeting on July 11 may consider additional measures to combat fraud.

Last month, the Centre and State governments launched two-month special drive to detect suspicious/fake GSTINs and conduct the requisite verification and further remedial action to weed out these fake billers from the GST ecosystem and to safeguard Government revenue. Johri highlighted the outcome of this drive till date.

During the drive, the GST Network identified 60,000 entities that potential had fake registration. As a result, tax officers from both the central and state governments have initiated physical verification of these entities’ premises. “We have completed 43,000 verifications of which, 10,000 have been found to be bogus involving fake ITC claims of ₹15,000 crore,” Johri said.

Johri also mentioned that the Council will discuss further measures to tighten regulations on fake registration and fraudulent generation of input tax credit (ITC) as it looks to check tax evasion. “We are thinking of some other measures and we will take them through the due process of the law committee and GST council,” he said. Additionaly, , the CBIC has issued new guidelines for GST registration, with a focus on high-risk applicants.

Earlier, addressing the CII National Conference on Trade Facilitation, Johri infomed that process is on to redefine the role of National Assessment Centres (NACs) to make faceless assessment in Customs more efficient. The CBIC in September last year launched the risk-based faceless assessment system in phases for clearance of imported consignments. For this, 11 Customs Commissionerates were partially re-organised commodity wise as NACs with pan-India jurisdiction.

He said there are gaps in Customs faceless assessment and the department is looking at them. “We are on the drawing board to redefine the role of NACs to rationalise the whole process and make it more efficient,” he said. The CBIC has already reduced the number of NACs from 11 to 8 to promote specialisation and make them strong.

“We are trying to reactivate and make them strong to ensure there is least divergence of practice in assessment which continues to be a matter of concern for trade,” Johri added. Speaking on trade facilitation, Johri said that CBIC is looking at reducing average cargo release time to one hour by 2047, while focusing on the three most important aspects -- regulatory framework, technology, and infrastructure.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit