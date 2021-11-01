GST Collection at ₹1.30 lakh crore, second all-time hgh

Collection from Goods & Services Tax (GST) in the month of November crossed ₹1.30 lakh crore. This is second highest collection since the introduction of nex indirect regime in 2017.

All time high collection figure was over ₹1.40 lakh crore in April this year.

A statement issued by the Finance Ministry said that the revenues for the month of October are 24 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year and 36 per cent over 2019-20. During the month, revenue from import of goods was 39 per cent higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 19 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

“This is in line with the trend in economic recovery. This is also evident from the trend in the e-way bills generated every month since the second wave. The revenues would have still been higher if the sales of cars and other products had not been affected on account of disruption in supply of semi-conductors,” the statement said.

Further it said that collections have also been aided due to the efforts of the State and Central tax administration resulting in increased compliance over previous months. In addition to action against individual tax evaders, this has been a result of the multi-pronged approach followed by the GST Council.

“On one hand, various measures have been taken to ease compliance like nil filing through SMS, enabling Quarterly Return Monthly Payment (QRMP) system and auto-population of return. During past one year, GSTN has augmented the system capacity considerably to improve user experience. On the other hand, the Council has also taken various steps to discourage non-compliant behaviour, like blocking of e-way bills for non-filing of returns, system-based suspension of registration of taxpayers who have failed to file six returns in a row and blocking of credit for return defaulters,” the statement said.