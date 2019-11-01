Economy

GST collection at ₹ 95, 380 crore in October

Shishir Sinha New Delhi | Updated on November 01, 2019 Published on November 01, 2019

Down on year-on-year basis but higher than September 2019

Collection from Goods & Services Tax (GST) in the month of October reached over ₹ 95,000 crore. Though this is 5.2 per cent less than October 2018, but it is 3.76 per cent higher than September 2019.

According to a Finance Ministry statement, the gross GST revenue collected in the month of October, 2019 is ₹ 95,380 crore. Out of this CGST (Central Goods & Services Tax) contributed ₹ 17,582 crore, while SGST (State Goods & Services Tax) has a share of ₹ 23,674 crore and IGST (Integrated Goods & Services Tax) contributed ₹ 46,517 crore (including ₹ 21,446 crore collected on imports). Collection through cess was ₹ 7,607 crore (including ₹ 774 crore collected on imports).

The total number of GSTR 3B Returns filed for the month of September up to October 31 is 73.83 lakh.

The government has settled ₹ 20,642 crore to CGST and ₹ 13,971 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by Central Government and the State Governments after regular settlement in the month of October, 2019 is ₹ 38,224 crore for CGST and ₹ 37,645 crore for the SGST.

During April-October, 2019 vis-à-vis 2018, the domestic component has shown 6.74 per cent growth while the GST on imports has shown negative growth and the total collection has grown by 3.38 per cent.

