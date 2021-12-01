GST collection crossed ₹1.30 lakh cr in November, second highest ever

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The Finance Ministry, on Wednesday, reported gross GST revenue collection in the month of November at over ₹1.31 lakh crore. This is the second successive month of ₹1.30-lakh-crore-plus collection.
The revenues for the month of November are 25 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year and 27 per cent over 2019-20. During the month, revenues from import of goods were 43 per cent higher and revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) 20 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.
GST collections indicate economic revival
GST revenues for November have been the second highest ever since introduction of GST, second only to that in April 2021, which related to year-end revenues and higher than last month’s collection, which also included the impact of returns required to be filed quarterly. “This is very much in line with the trend in economic recovery,” a statement issued by the Finance Ministry said.
The government has settled ₹27,273 crore to CGST and ₹22,655 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue of Centre and the States after regular settlements in the month of November 2021 is ₹51,251 crore for CGST and ₹53,782 crore for the SGST. The Centre also released ₹17,000 crore to States/UTs towards GST compensation, on November 3.
October GST collections soar to ₹1.30-lakh crore
MS Mani, Partner, Deloitte India, said the GST collection figures tie up with the economic growth figures reported recently and indicate that the collections have now stabilised at a level that will enable crossing the GST revenue targets for FY22. There has been a significant increase in the GST surveillance activities in recent times based on the data available with the GSTN; these would have also contributed to the increased collections, over and above the economic growth, which is the key driver of GST collections.
“The increase in collections across major States ranging from 18 per cent to 30 per cent plus points to an economic revival across States, accompanied by an increase in collections from import of goods,” he said.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
How leaders, managers and team members can raise their games to meet the challenges of the new age of working
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...