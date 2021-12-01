GST collection crossed ₹1.30 lakh cr in November, second highest ever

The Finance Ministry, on Wednesday, reported gross GST revenue collection in the month of November at over ₹1.31 lakh crore. This is the second successive month of ₹1.30-lakh-crore-plus collection.

The revenues for the month of November are 25 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year and 27 per cent over 2019-20. During the month, revenues from import of goods were 43 per cent higher and revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) 20 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

GST collections indicate economic revival

GST revenues for November have been the second highest ever since introduction of GST, second only to that in April 2021, which related to year-end revenues and higher than last month’s collection, which also included the impact of returns required to be filed quarterly. “This is very much in line with the trend in economic recovery,” a statement issued by the Finance Ministry said.

GST compensation

The government has settled ₹27,273 crore to CGST and ₹22,655 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue of Centre and the States after regular settlements in the month of November 2021 is ₹51,251 crore for CGST and ₹53,782 crore for the SGST. The Centre also released ₹17,000 crore to States/UTs towards GST compensation, on November 3.

October GST collections soar to ₹1.30-lakh crore

MS Mani, Partner, Deloitte India, said the GST collection figures tie up with the economic growth figures reported recently and indicate that the collections have now stabilised at a level that will enable crossing the GST revenue targets for FY22. There has been a significant increase in the GST surveillance activities in recent times based on the data available with the GSTN; these would have also contributed to the increased collections, over and above the economic growth, which is the key driver of GST collections.

“The increase in collections across major States ranging from 18 per cent to 30 per cent plus points to an economic revival across States, accompanied by an increase in collections from import of goods,” he said.