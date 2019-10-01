GST collection for September falls by 2.67 per cent

The collection from Goods & Services Tax (GST) in the month of September has dipped to a 19-month low to ₹91,916 crore.

The revenue collected during September declined by 2.67 per cent in comparison to the revenue collected during September last year.

During April-September2019, vis-à-vis 2018, the domestic component has grown by 7.82 per cent, while the GST on imports has shown negative growth and the total collection has grown by 4.90 per cent.

Out of total gross GST collection, CGST (Central Goods & Services Tax) is ₹16,630 crore, SGST (State Goods & Services Tax) is ₹22,598 crore, IGST (Integrated Goods and Services Tax) is ₹45,069 crore (including ₹ 22,097 crore collected on imports) and Cess is ₹7,620 crore (including ₹ 728 crore collected on imports).

The total number of GSTR 3B Returns filed for the month of August up to 30th September, 2019 was 75.94 lakh.

The government has settled ₹21,131 crore to CGST and ₹15,121 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement.

The total revenue earned by Central Government and the State Governments after regular settlement in the month of September, 2019 is ₹37,761 crore for CGST and ₹37,719 crore for the SGST.