GST collection in December clocks over ₹1.29-lakh cr

Collection from Goods & Services Tax (GST) in the month of December reached over ₹1.29-lakh crore, the lowest in three months.

However, average monthly gross GST collection for Q3 FY22 has been ₹1.30-lakh crore against the average monthly collection of ₹1.10-lakh crore and ₹1.15-lakh crore in the first and second quarters respectively, a statement issued by the Finance Ministry said.

A statement issued by the Finance Ministry said that revenue for the month of December are 13 per cent higher than the same month last year and 26 per cent higher than GST revenue in December 2019. During the month, revenue from import of goods was 36 per cent higher and revenue from domestic transaction (including import of services) was 5 per cent higher than revenue from these sources during the same month last year.

E-way bill numbers drop

GST collection in the month is close to ₹1.30-lakh crore despite reduction of 17 per cent in the number of e-way bills generated in the month of November (6.1 crore) as compared to the month of October (7.4 crore)

According to the statement, economic recovery and anti-evasion activities — especially action against fake billers — have contributed to the enhanced GST. The improvement in revenue has also been attributed to various rate rationalisation measures undertaken by the Council to correct inverted duty structure.

“It is expected that the positive trend in the revenues will continue in the last quarter as well,” the Finance Ministry statement said.