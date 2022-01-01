GST collection in December clocks over ₹1.29-lakh cr

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Collection from Goods & Services Tax (GST) in the month of December reached over ₹1.29-lakh crore, the lowest in three months.
However, average monthly gross GST collection for Q3 FY22 has been ₹1.30-lakh crore against the average monthly collection of ₹1.10-lakh crore and ₹1.15-lakh crore in the first and second quarters respectively, a statement issued by the Finance Ministry said.
A statement issued by the Finance Ministry said that revenue for the month of December are 13 per cent higher than the same month last year and 26 per cent higher than GST revenue in December 2019. During the month, revenue from import of goods was 36 per cent higher and revenue from domestic transaction (including import of services) was 5 per cent higher than revenue from these sources during the same month last year.
GST collection in the month is close to ₹1.30-lakh crore despite reduction of 17 per cent in the number of e-way bills generated in the month of November (6.1 crore) as compared to the month of October (7.4 crore)
According to the statement, economic recovery and anti-evasion activities — especially action against fake billers — have contributed to the enhanced GST. The improvement in revenue has also been attributed to various rate rationalisation measures undertaken by the Council to correct inverted duty structure.
Also see: GST rate hike for textiles sector deferred
“It is expected that the positive trend in the revenues will continue in the last quarter as well,” the Finance Ministry statement said.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
In Pure Evil, the Bad Men of Bollywood, Balaji Vittal traces the various shades of villainy down the ages
Nayantara Sahgal’s book Encounter with Kiran which is full of magical exchanges between two writers busts the ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...